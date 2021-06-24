Heavy Temple To Stream Orange Jams Set On June 25th

Heavy Temple will stream a live set of their brand new album "Lupi Amoris" via Orange Jams from the Noisy Little Critter Studio at Downingtown, PA, USA tomorrow (Friday, June 25) at 11AM PDT (Los Angeles) / 20:00 CEST (Berlin, Paris) / 7PM (London).

The Pennsylvanian psychedelic doom-trio will appear on Orange Jams, a collaboration between Orange Amplification and Jam In A Van, hot on the heels of their acclaimed debut full-length "Lupi Amoris" released just one week ago, which Heavy Temple will perform in full.

Heavy Temple and Orange Jams are streaming the show live via the Jam In The Van and Orange Facebook profiles at the links below:

Heavy Temple's Orange Jams performance video will be re-posted by Orange on their YouTube and website later, but for now, the way to see this set is exclusively via the live stream on Friday June 25.

Heavy Temple comment: "We were really excited when Orange hit us up to do a set for Jam in the Van", enthuses frontwoman High Priestess Nighthawk. "I've been a fan for a while as I really like this concept. I've wanted to record at Noisy Little Critter for a while now, and Mike was happy to oblige. The timing was also perfect, with 'Lupi Amoris' coming out, so we thought we'd play the whole thing front to back. We've been watching some of the sets from other bands like High Reeper and Kryptograf and we're really excited to get ours out there. We didn't really know when things would start returning to 'normal', so streaming some of these live sets have been filling the void of shows."

Orange Music adds: "Having worked closely with Heavy Temple for more than a year now without being able to catch them in action, asking them to do an Orange Jams session seemed to be the perfect opportunity for us to enjoy some of those face melting riffs while they present songs from their new record to the Orange and Jam in the Van audience!", writes Ella Stormark (Global Artist Relations).

High Priestess Nighthawk recently spoke with Metal Underground to discuss the debut album, "Lupi Amoris" and much more.