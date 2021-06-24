Hranice Abyss Premiere New Single & Music Video "Flawless Oblivion"

São Paulo, Brazil-based death metal/deathcore outfit Hranice Abyss premiere a new single and music video called “Flawless Oblivion”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Explain the band:

“‘Flawless Oblivion’ revolves around modern life, the loss of will and free thinking. All the struggles we make to lead a normal, routine life, losing ourselves to the will of others. But in the midst of all the setbacks and moments difficult, people can move on, but with that feeling of emptiness inside. This is who we are. This is our story. The music itself has spatial-contemplative parts and also a heavy accelerated rhythm, making a parallel of anesthetized mind and anxiety, catharsis and sublimation, creating the environment for the lyrical approach”

Add Hranice Abyss about the video shoot itself:

“The day before we had to prepare all the configurations and the flags. In addition, we used a drone for some filming, creating a more open atmosphere for the video. The dance gave a special touch, we wanted a sentimental and sensitive feeling to the video, but at the same time, something that could bring the viewer a sense of narrative, without losing its aesthetics”.

Line-up:

Vic Ferreira - Throats

Henrique De Fina - Six Strings

Bruno Nicolozzi - Five Strings

Lucas Coltri - Foundations