Hatefulmurder Premiere New Official Music Video For "Santificado seja o meu ódio" From Latest Album "Reborn"
Brazilian deathrashers Hatefulmurder premiere a new official music video for “Santificado seja o meu ódio”, taken from their latest album "Reborn".
Says frontwoman Angélica Burns:
“We thought of a clip where the aesthetic concept, as surreal as it may seem, could bring a little bit of the atmosphere of the music. The ability to transform negative feelings like anguish and pain into feelings of struggle and liberation. It’s always good to remember the ability we have as human beings to transform our realities and evolve together.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Domination Campaign (Psycroptic) Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Hranice Abyss Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Hatefulmurder Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.