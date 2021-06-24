Hatefulmurder Premiere New Official Music Video For "Santificado seja o meu ódio" From Latest Album "Reborn"

Brazilian deathrashers Hatefulmurder premiere a new official music video for “Santificado seja o meu ódio”, taken from their latest album "Reborn".

Says frontwoman Angélica Burns:

“We thought of a clip where the aesthetic concept, as surreal as it may seem, could bring a little bit of the atmosphere of the music. The ability to transform negative feelings like anguish and pain into feelings of struggle and liberation. It’s always good to remember the ability we have as human beings to transform our realities and evolve together.”