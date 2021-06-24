Domination Campaign (Psycroptic) Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Sniper’s Gaze" From Upcoming Debut Album "Onward to Glory"
Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)
Domination Campaign - featuring Psycroptic singer Jason Peppiatt and Psycroptic drummer Joe Haley - premiere a new song and music video “The Sniper’s Gaze”, taken from their impending debut album "Onward to Glory". The full-length is due out July 9 on Prosthetic.
Explains Peppiatt:
“With ‘The Sniper’s Gaze’ we wanted to get that really old school rocking feel to it. It’s one of those songs that you just want to bang your head to! Lyrically, it’s set in World War I—like a lot of the album—exploring the feeling soldiers must have had waking up in no man’s land after a battle. For the video, we wanted to keep it simple and just jam out in a rehearsal room and get some nice rolling camera shots together.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Maze of Terror Premiere New Track "Angels of Acid"
- Next Article:
Hatefulmurder Premiere New Official Music Video
1 Comment on "Domination Campaign (Psycroptic) Premiere New Song"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
The drummer is Dave Haley, his brother Joe is the guitarist