Domination Campaign (Psycroptic) Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Sniper’s Gaze" From Upcoming Debut Album "Onward to Glory"

Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)

Domination Campaign - featuring Psycroptic singer Jason Peppiatt and Psycroptic drummer Joe Haley - premiere a new song and music video “The Sniper’s Gaze”, taken from their impending debut album "Onward to Glory". The full-length is due out July 9 on Prosthetic.

Explains Peppiatt:

“With ‘The Sniper’s Gaze’ we wanted to get that really old school rocking feel to it. It’s one of those songs that you just want to bang your head to! Lyrically, it’s set in World War I—like a lot of the album—exploring the feeling soldiers must have had waking up in no man’s land after a battle. For the video, we wanted to keep it simple and just jam out in a rehearsal room and get some nice rolling camera shots together.”