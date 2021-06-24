Vaelmyst Premiere New Single "Dawnless" From Upcoming New Album "Secrypts of the Egochasm"

Los Angeles, California-based melodic death metal band Vaelmyst premiere a new single titled “Dawnless”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Secrypts of the Egochasm". The record will be out in stores August 13th via Bandcamp.





Track-list:

1. Espirit De Corps

2. Dawnless

3. Spineless Throne

4. The Ghosts Of Ire

5. Ghoulish Delight

6. Envenom The Sea

7. Into The Egochasm

8. The Coin Of This Realm