Vaelmyst Premiere New Single "Dawnless" From Upcoming New Album "Secrypts of the Egochasm"
Los Angeles, California-based melodic death metal band Vaelmyst premiere a new single titled “Dawnless”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Secrypts of the Egochasm". The record will be out in stores August 13th via Bandcamp.
Track-list:
1. Espirit De Corps
2. Dawnless
3. Spineless Throne
4. The Ghosts Of Ire
5. Ghoulish Delight
6. Envenom The Sea
7. Into The Egochasm
8. The Coin Of This Realm
