Modern Rites Premiere New Song "Self Synthesis" From Upcoming New Album "Monuments"
Melodic blackened industrial metal duo Modern Rites premiere a new song entitled “Self Synthesis”, taken from their upcoming new album "Monuments", which will be out in stores August 27th via Debemur Morti.
Check out now "Self Synthesis" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Obscura European/UK Tour Announced
- Next Article:
Vaelmyst Premiere New Single "Dawnless"
0 Comments on "Modern Rites Premiere New Song 'Self Synthesis'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.