Obscura European/UK Fall Tour Announced

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Obscura have a European/UK tour scheduled for this fall to promote their new full-length “A Valediction“, which will be released November 19th. Persefone and Disillusion will join them as support acts.

The run will hit the below cities:

11/18 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

11/19 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice

11/20 Poznan, POL – 2 Progi

11/21 Berlin, GER – Hole 44

11/22 Hamburg, GER – Knust

11/23 Köln, GER – Gebäude9

11/24 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett

11/25 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje

11/27 Leeds, UK – Brudenell

11/28 Glasgow, UK – Audio

11/30 Dublin, UK – Voodoo Lounge

12/01 Bristol, UK – Exchange

12/02 London, UK – The Underworld

12/03 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain

12/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex

12/06 Madrid, SPA – Caracol

12/07 Barcelona, SPA – La Nau

12/08 Lyon, FRA – CCO

12/09 Milan, ITA – Legend Club

12/10 Zurich, SWI – Komplex

12/11 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle