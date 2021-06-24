"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Obscura European/UK Fall Tour Announced

posted Jun 24, 2021 at 2:11 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Obscura

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Obscura have a European/UK tour scheduled for this fall to promote their new full-length “A Valediction“, which will be released November 19th. Persefone and Disillusion will join them as support acts.

The run will hit the below cities:

11/18 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
11/19 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice
11/20 Poznan, POL – 2 Progi
11/21 Berlin, GER – Hole 44
11/22 Hamburg, GER – Knust
11/23 Köln, GER – Gebäude9
11/24 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett
11/25 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
11/27 Leeds, UK – Brudenell
11/28 Glasgow, UK – Audio
11/30 Dublin, UK – Voodoo Lounge
12/01 Bristol, UK – Exchange
12/02 London, UK – The Underworld
12/03 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
12/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex
12/06 Madrid, SPA – Caracol
12/07 Barcelona, SPA – La Nau
12/08 Lyon, FRA – CCO
12/09 Milan, ITA – Legend Club
12/10 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
12/11 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Obscura European/UK Tour Announced"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 