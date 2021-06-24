Obscura European/UK Fall Tour Announced
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Obscura have a European/UK tour scheduled for this fall to promote their new full-length “A Valediction“, which will be released November 19th. Persefone and Disillusion will join them as support acts.
The run will hit the below cities:
11/18 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
11/19 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice
11/20 Poznan, POL – 2 Progi
11/21 Berlin, GER – Hole 44
11/22 Hamburg, GER – Knust
11/23 Köln, GER – Gebäude9
11/24 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett
11/25 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
11/27 Leeds, UK – Brudenell
11/28 Glasgow, UK – Audio
11/30 Dublin, UK – Voodoo Lounge
12/01 Bristol, UK – Exchange
12/02 London, UK – The Underworld
12/03 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
12/05 Toulouse, FRA – Le Rex
12/06 Madrid, SPA – Caracol
12/07 Barcelona, SPA – La Nau
12/08 Lyon, FRA – CCO
12/09 Milan, ITA – Legend Club
12/10 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
12/11 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Insurgent To Release Debut EP In August
- Next Article:
Modern Rites Premiere New Song "Self Synthesis"
0 Comments on "Obscura European/UK Tour Announced"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.