Insurgent To Release Debut EP "Sentient" In August; Posts "Colours Bleed" Music Video Online

One of the UK's most thrilling new metal prospects, Insurgent, have announced the release of their debut EP "Sentient," on 6th August. The band have also issued a new single "Colours Bleed." You can check out the video below.

Finely-crafted and fully mature songwriting belies the quartet’s youth – a foursome who met in music college and who in their short time together have already toured as far afield as Ukraine. Elements of prog metal in the vein of TesseracT and The Agonist meld with stadium-filling anthems not far removed from Alter Bridge, Trivium, and Jinjer.

Comments guitarist Joe Rowley: "We always chase that perfect blend between heavy rhythms and memorable, powerfully delivered vocal melodies and we feel that Sentient is the perfect collection of songs with which to present our sound to the world. Lyrically, we like to challenge the status quo and tackle the various problems associated with modern society whilst encouraging people to reflect on their behaviour and how they could change it for the better. There is always a tricky balance to be struck between sounding new and exciting whilst still remaining identifiable, and without alienating your audience. We feel like this is the musical space in which we thrive and we will always promise to deliver music that exceeds the expectations of the rock and metal world."

Insurgent deliver beyond musical excellence – the songs on offer across "Sentient" are all written from the perspective of a God-like figure. Through this figure the band analyse negative behaviour of humans (track one, "Zero Sum") and spiritual reflection and criticism of our creator (track six "My Sentence Awaits"). Ultimately Insurgent look to inspire, with the overriding message of the EP being that each individual has the power to improve the world, by improving themselves.

Led by Kate Teitge’s brilliantly powerful, emotive vocals, and backed by the technical skill and intensity of Joe Rowley (guitar), Jake Brettle (bass) and Mike Tebone (drums), Insurgent are a new group ready to take your notice.