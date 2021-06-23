Exhumed Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Creeping Death

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, return to the stage this fall. The "Worming Through America" tour begins October 22 and features support from Creeping Death, Bewitcher, and Enforced. Tickets are on sale this Friday and a full schedule is available below.

Exhumed comments: "We're beyond psyched to be back on the road AT LAST! It's been far too long since the teeming masses have choked on our foul stench. We've put together a killer, diverse lineup to crack craniums and rupture eardrums in a town (hopefully) near you, as well as some new surprises, including 'Worming,' an exclusive 'tour-only' vinyl EP. Gas up your chainsaws, put your beers and corpses on ice and get ready for us to roll into your neck of the woods and wake up some neighbors!"

The tour dates are as follows:

October 22 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Commissary

October 23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

October 24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

October 25 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North

October 26 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

October 27 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House

October 28 - Odessa, TX - Cactus House

October 29 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

October 30 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

October 31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

November 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

November 3 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

November 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

November 5 - Norfolk, VA - Taphouse

November 6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

November 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

November 8 - Boston, MA - Sonia

November 9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

November 10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

November 11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

November 12 - Madison, WI - Crucible

November 13 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

November 14 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

November 15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater *

November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace’s High Saloon *

November 17 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *

November 18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

November 19 - Portland, OR - Dante’s *

November 20 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Opera House *

* - no Enforced