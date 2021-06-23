Exhumed Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Creeping Death
Gore metal maniacs, Exhumed, return to the stage this fall. The "Worming Through America" tour begins October 22 and features support from Creeping Death, Bewitcher, and Enforced. Tickets are on sale this Friday and a full schedule is available below.
Exhumed comments: "We're beyond psyched to be back on the road AT LAST! It's been far too long since the teeming masses have choked on our foul stench. We've put together a killer, diverse lineup to crack craniums and rupture eardrums in a town (hopefully) near you, as well as some new surprises, including 'Worming,' an exclusive 'tour-only' vinyl EP. Gas up your chainsaws, put your beers and corpses on ice and get ready for us to roll into your neck of the woods and wake up some neighbors!"
The tour dates are as follows:
October 22 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Commissary
October 23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
October 24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
October 25 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North
October 26 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
October 27 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House
October 28 - Odessa, TX - Cactus House
October 29 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
October 30 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
October 31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
November 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing
November 3 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
November 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
November 5 - Norfolk, VA - Taphouse
November 6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
November 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
November 8 - Boston, MA - Sonia
November 9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
November 10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
November 11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
November 12 - Madison, WI - Crucible
November 13 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel
November 14 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown *
November 15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater *
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace’s High Saloon *
November 17 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *
November 18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *
November 19 - Portland, OR - Dante’s *
November 20 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Opera House *
* - no Enforced
