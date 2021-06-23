Bokassa Reveals New Album "Molotov Rocktail" Details; Releases New Music Video "Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)"

After recently signing with Napalm Records, Norwegian power trio Bokassa are fully charged up and ready to set everything ablaze on their upcoming album, entitled "Molotov Rocktail," out September 3, 2021 via Napalm Records.

The follow up to "Crimson Riders" (2019), released during their tour with Metallica, displays their trademarked brand of stoner punk at its best throughout all 11 tracks. Today, the band kicks things off with their raucous first single "Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)," during which the three-piece unites heavy stoner rock riffs with melodic singalong choruses, alongside an energetic music video! Norway’s most exciting export and Lars Ulrich’s “new favorite band” brings the noise and delivers energy like The Bronx, Red Fang, and Queens Of The Stone Age. Hundreds of thousands of streams and fans across the world can attest: Bokassa are on their way to becoming the elite of stoner punk!

Bokassa adds:

"‘Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)’ was one of the first tracks written for 'Molotov Rocktail' and a single candidate from the get go because of its crunchy riffage and affective hook. As with ‘So Long, Idiots!’ our protagonist has become more and more disillusioned with the world, and tries his best to avoid it, while existing comfortably in his own bubble. We also think it may be the only song that includes the word ‘Didjeridon’t’?"



"Molotov Rocktail" tracklisting:

1. Freelude

2. So Long Idiots!

3. Pitchforks R Us

4. Hereticules

5. Low (And Behold)

6. Godless

7. Molotov Rocktail

8. Burn It All (P.T.S.D.E.A.D)

9. Careless (In The Age Of Altruism)

10. Code Red

11. Immortal Space Pirate 3 Too Old For This Sith