The Troops Of Doom To Release New EP "The Absence Of Light"; Delays Debut Album Release Until 2022
The Troops Of Doom, the old school death metal band led by original Sepultura guitarist Jairo Guedz, has posted a statement online announcing that their first full length album will not be released until 2022. In the meantine, the group has confirmed that a new EP, "The Absence Of Light," the successor to their debut EP, "The Rise Of Heresy," is scheduled for a September release. The message reads as follows:
"Since the world is still crazy over the pandemic, we decided to postpone the release of our full album to 2022, when we'll finally be able to tour and everything else.
"Nonetheless, we have some great news for you! We're going to present you with brand new brutal and heavy material, an EP called 'The Absence of Light.'
"We're in the final steps of the production and it's set to be released in September. Stay connected to our official profiles, we have some killer news that will surprise you!"
