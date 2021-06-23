Candlemass Announces Three U.S. Tour Dates For 2022
Swedish Grammis award-winning/US Grammy-nominated doom metal legends, Candlemass, will officially hit American shores in 2022. The band will perform at the Sold Out Hell’s Heroes Festival in Houston, TX on April 22, bookended by two other performances featuring support from special guests The Skull and Frayle.
See below for all tour dates and grab tickets when the go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 AM, EDT.
Mats Björkman of Candlemass says: “We are really pleased to finally get back to the US of A. Our fans have been waiting and have asked for shows for some years now, and with these three shows we are starting up again in North America. There will eventually be more shows - but that’s still in the works and will not be immediately happening, so come and see us in April if you can make it."
The tour dates are as follows:
April 20 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
April 22 - Houston, TX - Hell's Heroes Festival (Sold Out) *
April 24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
* - without The Skull and Frayle
