Suidakra Posts New Music Video "Vortex Of Carnage" Online

Celtic influenced German metal veterans Suidakra has posted a new music video online for the song, "Vortex Of Carnage." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new studio album, "Wolfbite," which will be released on June 25th through MDD Records.

Tracklisting:

1. A Life In Chains

2. The Inner Wolf

3. Darcanian Slave

4. Faoladh

5. Crossing Over

6. Vortex Of Carnage

7. Resurgence

8. Redemption

9. A Shrine For The Ages