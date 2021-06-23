"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Acheri Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Misery Shrine"

posted Jun 23, 2021 at 3:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Texas-based slamming deathcore four-piece Acheri premiere a new single and lyric video named “Misery Shrine”, streaming via YouTube for you below.


Line-up:

Daniel Eichelberger - Vocals
Ian St.Clair - Guitar
Rhett Ludolph - Bass
Jamie Lafave - Drums

Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by St.Clair Studio
Video by Darien Deilami
Artwork by Ardha Lepa

