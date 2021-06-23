Acheri Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Misery Shrine"

Texas-based slamming deathcore four-piece Acheri premiere a new single and lyric video named “Misery Shrine”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Daniel Eichelberger - Vocals

Ian St.Clair - Guitar

Rhett Ludolph - Bass

Jamie Lafave - Drums

Credits:

Mixed and Mastered by St.Clair Studio

Video by Darien Deilami

Artwork by Ardha Lepa