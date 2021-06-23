Gravewalker Premiere New Song & Music Video "Abomination" From Upcoming New Album "As The Earth Grew Dark"

Dallas Texas-based symphonic deathcore outfit Gravewalker premiere a new song and music video “Abomination”, taken from their upcoming new album "As The Earth Grew Dark", which will be out in stores August 31, 2021.

Album track-list:

1. Exordium

2. Hellknight

3. Abomination

4. Rise Leviathan ft. Ben Duerr

5. Altar of Rot

6. Blightmaker

7. Death Epistle ft. Andrew Patterson

8. The Last Breath

9. Draconian

10. Goëtia

11. Shores of Perdition

12. Plague Wraith

13. As The Earth Grew Dark

Singles:

Abomination - June 22nd

Shores of perdition - July 14th

Blightmaker- July 31st

As the earth grew dark single - 16th

Line-up:

Erik Neugebauer - Vocals

Sebastian Alexander - Guitar

Trevor Scott - Drums

Aaron Jackson - Bass

Credits:

Mixed And Mastered by Jeff Key of Key Recordings

Video by Gravewalker