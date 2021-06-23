Gravewalker Premiere New Song & Music Video "Abomination" From Upcoming New Album "As The Earth Grew Dark"
Dallas Texas-based symphonic deathcore outfit Gravewalker premiere a new song and music video “Abomination”, taken from their upcoming new album "As The Earth Grew Dark", which will be out in stores August 31, 2021.
Album track-list:
1. Exordium
2. Hellknight
3. Abomination
4. Rise Leviathan ft. Ben Duerr
5. Altar of Rot
6. Blightmaker
7. Death Epistle ft. Andrew Patterson
8. The Last Breath
9. Draconian
10. Goëtia
11. Shores of Perdition
12. Plague Wraith
13. As The Earth Grew Dark
Singles:
Abomination - June 22nd
Shores of perdition - July 14th
Blightmaker- July 31st
As the earth grew dark single - 16th
Line-up:
Erik Neugebauer - Vocals
Sebastian Alexander - Guitar
Trevor Scott - Drums
Aaron Jackson - Bass
Credits:
Mixed And Mastered by Jeff Key of Key Recordings
Video by Gravewalker
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.