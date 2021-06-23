Abaddonia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Horsemen Part 1: War" From Upcoming New EP "Dawn of the Serpent"

Midwest, US-based melodic deathcore quintet Abaddonia premiere a new single and lyric video “Horsemen Part 1: War”, taken from their upcoming new EP, "Dawn of the Serpent".

Check out now "Horsemen Part 1: War" below.





Line-up:

Casey Needler - Vocals

Brendan Luetkenhaus - Guitar

Ian Carlstrom - Guitar

Brandon Tolsch - Bass

Billy Jordan - Drums

Mixed and Mastered by Chris Wiseman (Shadow of Intent/Currents)

Video by Tyler Cobillas (TC Media)