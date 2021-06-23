Abaddonia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Horsemen Part 1: War" From Upcoming New EP "Dawn of the Serpent"
Midwest, US-based melodic deathcore quintet Abaddonia premiere a new single and lyric video “Horsemen Part 1: War”, taken from their upcoming new EP, "Dawn of the Serpent".
Check out now "Horsemen Part 1: War" below.
Line-up:
Casey Needler - Vocals
Brendan Luetkenhaus - Guitar
Ian Carlstrom - Guitar
Brandon Tolsch - Bass
Billy Jordan - Drums
Mixed and Mastered by Chris Wiseman (Shadow of Intent/Currents)
Video by Tyler Cobillas (TC Media)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Underdark Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Gravewalker Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Abaddonia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.