Underdark Premiere New Song & Music Video "With Ashen Hands Around Our Throats" From Upcoming New Album "Our Bodies Burned Bright On Re-Entry"

Hailing from Nottingham, UK black/post metal band Underdark premiere “With Ashen Hands Around Our Throats“, another single from their debut album named "Our Bodies Burned Bright On Re-Entry". The record will be released on July 30 by Tridroid Records (US/CAN), Surviving Sounds (UK), and Through Love Records (EU) and features new vocalist Abi Vasquez, who joined in 2019.





Explains Vasquez:

"I wrote this about Grenfell like two years after the fire, and it's been another two since and it's fucking disgusting that there's been no justice for it. The song is also about how landlords under the Tories have been given free rein to take the piss. We filmed the video with Morgan Tedd (Erase Creative) it was fun as fuck but I had to do a bunch of takes falling on my face which sucked.“

"Our Bodies Burned Bright On Re-Entry" was recorded and mixed with Misha Herring at Holy Mountain Studio (40 Watt Sun, Inhuman Nature, Idles, Spiritualised, Puppy) and mastered by Adam Gonsalves at Telegraph Mastering (Emma Ruth Rundle, Power Trip, Mizmor).

You can see Underdark live at the below dates:

Jul. 23 – The Angel, Nottingham, w/ Conan, Bismuth & Moloch

Jul. 24 – 229, London w/ Earth Moves, Hidden Mothers

Aug. 28 – The Chameleon, Nottingham – ANTE-INFERNO w/ Ninkharsag, Antre

Sept. 25 – Black Heart, London – Epic Fest w/ Bismuth Agnosy, TORPOR

Oct. 9 – Goth City Festival, Leeds