Kehlvin Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Impossibility Of Progress" From Upcoming New Album "Holistic Dreams"

Swiss metal act Kehlvin are back for the first time in six years with a new single and music video entitled “The Impossibility Of Progress”, taken from their upcoming new album "Holistic Dreams". The clip was directed by Charles Cavalier and Division Records will release the band's new record this September.

Check out now "The Impossibility Of Progress" below.