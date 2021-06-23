Bloodphemy Premiere New Music Video “Bloodborne”

Dutch death metal outfti Bloodphemy premiere their new music video for “Bloodborne.” The track comes off the group’s forthcoming new full-length "Blood Sacrifice" , due out on September 3rd, 2021.

Explain Bloodphemy:

“How a lost sense of reality leads to fear, paranoia and a potential massacre. The music was written by original guitarist Wrinfred Koster and rearranged by the new guitar player Bart van Wallenberg. The lyrics were written by vocalist Olivier van der Kruijf and are a part of the lyrical theme on Blood Sacrifice.“