Bloodphemy Premiere New Music Video “Bloodborne”
Dutch death metal outfti Bloodphemy premiere their new music video for “Bloodborne.” The track comes off the group’s forthcoming new full-length "Blood Sacrifice" , due out on September 3rd, 2021.
Explain Bloodphemy:
“How a lost sense of reality leads to fear, paranoia and a potential massacre. The music was written by original guitarist Wrinfred Koster and rearranged by the new guitar player Bart van Wallenberg. The lyrics were written by vocalist Olivier van der Kruijf and are a part of the lyrical theme on Blood Sacrifice.“
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cult Of Luna To Tour Europe With Alcest
- Next Article:
Kehlvin Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Bloodphemy Premiere New Music Video 'Bloodborne'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.