Cult Of Luna Announces European Tour Dates With Alcest And Svalbard

After the long, dark time that fans have had to go without the mesmerising beauty of Alcest's live shows, the French duo are proud to share some great news - Alcest will support Swedish post metal band Cult Of Luna on their 2022 European tour. Alcest and Cult Of Luna will be joined on the road by Svalbard, and will be playing at London venue The Forum on 12th March. This special show will be a part of Cult Of Luna's self-curated Beyond the Redshift festival, which is returning to London for the first time in eight years!

Alcest's Neige states:

"We are very pleased to have been invited by Cult Of Luna as special guests on their upcoming European tour. This is going to be great and we can’t wait to finally see you all again!"

Johannes from Cult of Luna commented on the London show:

"Eight years after our first Beyond the Redshift festival in London, we're doing it again. The line-up is curated by us and we are determined to bring you a bunch of our favourite artists and bands you didn’t know you were a fan of. Bands are being booked as I write this and we’re going to announce the full line-up later this summer. It will be la grande finale of the tour and we hope to see you there."

The tour dates are as follows:

February 24 - Copenhagen (DK) - Stora Vega

February 25 - Berlin (DE) - Huxleys

February 26 - Krakow (PL) - Klub Studio

February 27 - Warsaw (PL) - Progresja

February 28 - Prague (CZ) - Roxy

March 1 - Vienna (AT) - Arena

March 2 - Ljubljana (SI) - Kino Siska

March 4 - Lausanne (CH) - Les Docks

March 5 - Stuttgart (DE) - Im Wizemann

March 6 - Munich (DE) - Muffathalle

March 7 - Wiesbaden (DE) - Schlachthof

March 8 - Munster (DE) - Skater's Palace

March 9- Utrecht (NL) - TivoliVredenburg Ronda

March 10 - Kortrijk (BE) - Depart

March 11 - Paris (FR) - L'Olympia

March 12 - London (UK) - The Forum *Beyond the Redshift Festival