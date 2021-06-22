Fozzy Announces UK/Irish Winter Tour Dates

Powerhouse rockers Fozzy, featuring All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho and members of rap metal pioneers Stuck Mojo, has announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdon and the Republic Of Ireland at the end of November for a string of headlining shows.

Fozzy recently released their music video for "Sane," filmed on the longest wooden rollercoaster on the planet. Get a first-hand view of the madness as the band literally defies gravity, by reaching top speeds of 70 mph and terrifying drops of 154 feet. It’s an edgy, heart-stopping thrill ride that represents both the power and physicality of Fozzy’s music, along with the bombastic nature and “who gives a shit” attitude of their live show.

The tour dates are as follows:

November 30 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

December 1 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK

December 2 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

December 4 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland

December 5 - Limelight 1 - Belfast, Ireland

December 6 - Live Rooms - Chester, UK

December 7 - The Mill - Birmingham, UK

December 8 - Old Fire Station - Bournemouth, UK

December 10 - Sin City - Swansea, UK

December 11 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

December 12 - Islington Academy - London, UK