Fozzy Announces UK/Irish Winter Tour Dates
Powerhouse rockers Fozzy, featuring All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho and members of rap metal pioneers Stuck Mojo, has announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdon and the Republic Of Ireland at the end of November for a string of headlining shows.
Fozzy recently released their music video for "Sane," filmed on the longest wooden rollercoaster on the planet. Get a first-hand view of the madness as the band literally defies gravity, by reaching top speeds of 70 mph and terrifying drops of 154 feet. It’s an edgy, heart-stopping thrill ride that represents both the power and physicality of Fozzy’s music, along with the bombastic nature and “who gives a shit” attitude of their live show.
The tour dates are as follows:
November 30 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK
December 1 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK
December 2 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK
December 4 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland
December 5 - Limelight 1 - Belfast, Ireland
December 6 - Live Rooms - Chester, UK
December 7 - The Mill - Birmingham, UK
December 8 - Old Fire Station - Bournemouth, UK
December 10 - Sin City - Swansea, UK
December 11 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK
December 12 - Islington Academy - London, UK
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hiraes Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Cult Of Luna To Tour Europe With Alcest
0 Comments on "Fozzy Announces UK/Irish Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.