Hiraes Releases New Music Video "Eyes Over Black"

German based melodic death metal unit Hiraes will finally unleash their highly anticipated sonic monster with ultimate strength and drop their debut album, "Solitary," this Friday, June 25 via Napalm Records!

Today, to stir the anticipation even more, the powerhouse combining the full force of all four instrumentalists formerly of Dawn Of Disease (Lukas Kerk, Oliver Kirchner, Christian Wösten and Mathias Blässe) with the powerful vocals of Britta Görtz (Critical Mess, Ex-Cripper) sets free its third exciting melodic death emergence with razor-sharp single, "Eyes Over Black." Hiraes' explosive new offering smashes in with catchy hooklines and immediately marks a sonic reminiscence of late In Flames. The song comes along with a powerful music video, shot in a crushing live set-up to demonstrate the inexorable strength of the band even more and gives a glimpse of what fans can expect when Hiraes will finally be able to smash stages worldwide!

Hiraes on "Eyes Over Black":

"Aren't we all starving for live concerts during this pandemic? With our brand new video for 'Eyes Over Black' we want to capture this feeling of being on stage again as well as giving you an insight of the energy and intensity that our future live shows will bring to the audience. We cannot wait to finally get back on stage and present our powerful, catchy and monumental songs from our debut album Solitary. Until the time finally comes again, enjoy 'Eyes Over Black' and hope with us that we will see each other on the road pretty soon!"

Britta Görtz and Lukas Kerk recently spoke with Metal Underground about "Solitary," in a video interview which can also be viewed below.