Doro To Release "Triumph And Agony Live" Album/DVD In September
There's something big coming up!
In celebration of 35 years of her classic album "Triumph And Agony" Doro Pesch of Warlock will release "Triumph And Agony Live" in various formats including CD, vinyl, cassette, DVD, Blu-ray and a huge boxset on September 24, 2021
Doro says: "It was always my dream to play the 'Triumph And Agony' album in its entirety live. The first time we did it was at Sweden Rock followed by a big tour in the USA and Spain, and more large festival shows like Graspop and Norway Rock."
Now it's finally done: a great live album/DVD/Blu-ray called "Triumph And Agony Live."
“It's one of my favourite records we've ever done! It includes some of our big classic anthems like ´All We Are´, ´Für Immer´ and ´I Rule The Ruins´ as well as fan favourites like ´Metal Tango´, ´Three Minute Warning´, ´Kiss Of Death´ and ´East Meets West´, not to forget headbanging album opener ´Touch Of Evil´. I'm super excited to let the fans hear and see it!"
More news coming soon
