Vulvodynia Posts New Music Video "Eternal Wasteland Of Galaxies" Online

South African death metal six-piece Vulvodynia have released new single / video "Eternal Wasteland Of Galaxies" ahead of their new album "Praenuntius Infiniti," which is out 17th September via Unique Leader Records. You can check out the video below.

The band commented: "This single is definitely one we've really been looking forward to releasing. It showcases a very different side of Vulvodynia that we are very proud to finally be unveiling! Praenuntius Infiniti is a concept album and 'The Eternal Wasteland Of Galaxies' is a small chapter where our main character has swallowed the world and all events henceforth are taking place in his belly! We hope critics and fans alike will accept this new sound and concept and fall in love with it as much as we have!"

An unending sea of carnage, a God-turned-beast devouring everything within its path, an epic, sprawling tale of the consumption of galaxies and their inhabitants - and the duality of battling deities that takes place to bring the reign of Praenuntius to an end. What does this all mean? Simply put, it means Vulvodynia - South Africa’s premium death metal export - are back with Praenuntius Infiniti, their fourth full-length release and a label signing to boot. Completing the tale established in their critically acclaimed 2015 EP "Finis Omnium Ignorantiam," Praenuntius Infiniti is one hour of flesh-melting, bone-busting death metal, infused with slamming elements and spine-shrinking breakdowns that capture the very crux of heavy, intense music. Produced by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy), the band’s Unique Leader Records debut displays Vulvodynia’s continued maturation and incorporation of melodic, technical and hyper aggressive elements into their backbone of brutal slamming death metal, to achieve what stands as their most diverse, engaging and immolating offer to date.

On the concept, the band conclude: "Praenuntius Infiniti tells the story of an interdimensional godlike being and his quest for ultimate power. After being cast out into the abyss by the elder Gods, Praenuntius begins devouring all of the known Multiverse on his journey to divine omnipotence. At the end of our 2015 release Finis Omnium Ignorantiam the earth gets eaten and travels through centuries of darkness down his gullet into the eternal wasteland of galaxies. The heavens are slowly torn asunder as the Gods scramble for a plan to defeat him. Battles rage and drama unfolds as the earth and other planets within his belly try to fight off the ruthless invasion of his spawn. Shall the Gods prevail or shall Praenuntius devour all!?"