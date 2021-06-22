Akiavel Premiere New Music Video For "Comrade" From New Album "Væ Victis"

French melodic death metal band Akiavel premiere a new song entitled “Comrade”, taken from their new album "Væ Victis", out in stores now via Bandcamp. The lyrics are based on the story of the Russian serial killer Andrei Chikatilo.

Explains frontwoman Auré:

"When I decided to write on this killer I knew it wasn't going to be easy… He is for me one of the most violent monsters. Above all, he targeted children".

"When I was in front of my blank page, as I did for the other songs, I was watching reports on Andreï Chikatilo. It hurt me a lot. I was angry too.

"I'm a mom. I couldn't help but think that it could happen to anyone…Then I had an idea. If our children could be their voices. I wrote a chorus to make it easy to sing. I wanted us not to forget these poor victims…When the song was written, I hugged my son very hard against me. I had tears in my eyes. I asked him if he wanted to participate in a tribute to the missing children. He immediately agreed. We did the test and it gave me chills.

"For the video clip, I printed the real photos of the victims and the real search notices. I hope we have respected their memories. While denouncing the atrocities of this monster, we do not forget the victims."