Krigsgrav Premiere New Single "The Sun No Longer Reaches Here" From Upcoming New Album "The Sundering"

Dallas, Texas-based Krigsgrav premiere a new single titled “The Sun No Longer Reaches Here”, taken from their upcoming new record "The Sundering". The band will release "The Sundering" on August 6 via Wise Blood Records, you can find pre-order information at their Bandcamp page.





Tells guitarist Jay Coleman:

“When writing this album we knew we needed an album opener. We wanted something that was in your face and direct, but still had memorable guitar riffs and a dark atmosphere. Lyrically, the song is based around knowing there is no hope in the face of death and no escape from the inevitable end. It’s bleak, but that’s what this music is all about. The ending section of the song where the title repeats was inspired by the Nile song “Black Seeds of Vengeance.”