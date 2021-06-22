Krigsgrav Premiere New Single "The Sun No Longer Reaches Here" From Upcoming New Album "The Sundering"
Dallas, Texas-based Krigsgrav premiere a new single titled “The Sun No Longer Reaches Here”, taken from their upcoming new record "The Sundering". The band will release "The Sundering" on August 6 via Wise Blood Records, you can find pre-order information at their Bandcamp page.
Tells guitarist Jay Coleman:
“When writing this album we knew we needed an album opener. We wanted something that was in your face and direct, but still had memorable guitar riffs and a dark atmosphere. Lyrically, the song is based around knowing there is no hope in the face of death and no escape from the inevitable end. It’s bleak, but that’s what this music is all about. The ending section of the song where the title repeats was inspired by the Nile song “Black Seeds of Vengeance.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ænigmatum Premiere New Song "Forged From Bedlam"
- Next Article:
Akiavel Premiere New Music Video "Comrade"
0 Comments on "Krigsgrav Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.