Ænigmatum Premiere New Song "Forged From Bedlam" From Upcoming New Album "Deconsecrate"
Portland, Oregon's Ænigmatum premiere a new track entitled “Forged From Bedlam”, taken from their upcoming new second full-length "Deconsecrate". The new record is due for release on August 13th by 20 Buck Spin.
Check out now "Forged From Bedlam" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ænigmatum Premiere New Song 'Forged From Bedlam'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.