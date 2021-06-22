Ænigmatum Premiere New Song "Forged From Bedlam" From Upcoming New Album "Deconsecrate"

Portland, Oregon's Ænigmatum premiere a new track entitled “Forged From Bedlam”, taken from their upcoming new second full-length "Deconsecrate". The new record is due for release on August 13th by 20 Buck Spin.

Check out now "Forged From Bedlam" below.