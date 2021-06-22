Hooded Menace Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Chime Diabolicus" From Upcoming New Album "The Tritonus Bell"
Finnish death/doom metal band Hooded Menace premiere another new single named “Chime Diabolicus” (paired with a lyric video again) and taken from the new album "The Tritonus Bell", which will be released on August 27th by Season of Mist.
