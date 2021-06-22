Lacuna Coil Premiere New Live Video “Veneficium”
Lacuna Coil premiere the below live music video for the track “Veneficium”, taken from their upcoming live set, “Live From The Apocalypse“, due out this Friday, June 25th. That release features the band’s September 2020 livestreamed performance, that took place at the Alcatraz Club, Milan, Italy last September.
