Pestilence Premiere New Official Music Video For "Sempiternvs" From New Album "Exitivm"

Band Photo: Pestilence (?)

Dutch death metal veterans Pestilence premiere a new music video for the song “Sempiternvs”. The track comes from the band's new album, "Exitivm", out in stores now through Agonia Records.

Check out now "Sempiternvs" below.