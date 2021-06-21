Pestilence Premiere New Official Music Video For "Sempiternvs" From New Album "Exitivm"
Dutch death metal veterans Pestilence premiere a new music video for the song “Sempiternvs”. The track comes from the band's new album, "Exitivm", out in stores now through Agonia Records.
Check out now "Sempiternvs" below.
