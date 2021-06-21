Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Simulacrum: Neuralink" From Upcoming New Album "Derealization"

Hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee brutal death metal outfit Dysmorphic Demiurge premiere a new track and lyric video “Simulacrum: Neuralink”. The single is aken from their upcoming album "Derealization" which officially releases on July 5th via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt.