Behold The Slitted Carcass Premiere New Single "Prophecy of the Chosen" From Upcoming New EP "Cast Thy Light Into Darkness"
Bay City, Texas-based slamming brutal death unit Behold The Slitted Carcass premiere a new single titled “Prophecy of the Chosen”, taken from their forthcoming new EP "Cast Thy Light Into Darkness". The effort will be out in stores August 22, 2021 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Prophecy of the Chosen" below.
