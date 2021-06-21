Vouna Premiere New Song "Grey Sky" From Upcoming New Album "Atropos"
Blackened doom metal band Vouna premiere a new song entitled “Grey Sky”, taken from their impending new album "Atropos", which will be out in stores July 16, 2021 via Profound Lore Records.
Check out now "Grey Sky" below.
Tells multi-instrumentalist Yianna Bekris about the album title:
“Death. Ever since I was a kid, I have been kind of anxious about it. It’s this very inevitable thing. I picked the title because I wanted to express inevitability, and I think Atropos [the goddess of fate].. that’s what her role is. She cuts the thread, you know?”
