Watch: Jinjer Give New Single “Vortex” Its Live Debut During ‘Hellfest From Home’ Show

Jinjer performed live at this week’s ‘Hellfest From Home‘ virtual festival. That streaming event saw past and present shows from Killswitch Engage, Testament, Of Mice & Men etc..

Jinjer‘s performance featured the live debut of their latest single “Vortex” from their upcoming album “Wallflowers“, due out August 27th via Napalm Records.



Jinjer‘s performance setlist:

“On The Top”

“Pit Of Consciousness”

“I Speak Astronomy”

“Judgment & Punishment”

“Ape”

“Retrospection”

“Perennial”

“Teacher, Teacher”

“Sit Stay Roll Over”

“Home Back”

“The Prophecy”

“Vortex”

You can also catch Jinjer live in North America this fall with Suicide Silence and All Hail The Yeti on the below tour:

10/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/23 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

10/24 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

10/25 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

10/27 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

10/28 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA

10/30 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

10/31 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

11/02 Denver, CO – Summit

11/04 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

11/05 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

11/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

11/07 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/10 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

11/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

11/13 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

11/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

11/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix

11/19 Montreal, QC – M Telus

11/20 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/24 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

11/26 Norfolk, VA – The Norva

11/27 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

11/28 Charlotte, NC – Underground

11/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

12/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus

12/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

12/03 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

12/04 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

12/05 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

12/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues

12/08 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

12/09 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

12/11 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

12/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom