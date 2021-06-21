Watch: Jinjer Give New Single “Vortex” Its Live Debut During ‘Hellfest From Home’ Show
Jinjer performed live at this week’s ‘Hellfest From Home‘ virtual festival. That streaming event saw past and present shows from Killswitch Engage, Testament, Of Mice & Men etc..
Jinjer‘s performance featured the live debut of their latest single “Vortex” from their upcoming album “Wallflowers“, due out August 27th via Napalm Records.
Jinjer‘s performance setlist:
“On The Top”
“Pit Of Consciousness”
“I Speak Astronomy”
“Judgment & Punishment”
“Ape”
“Retrospection”
“Perennial”
“Teacher, Teacher”
“Sit Stay Roll Over”
“Home Back”
“The Prophecy”
“Vortex”
You can also catch Jinjer live in North America this fall with Suicide Silence and All Hail The Yeti on the below tour:
10/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/23 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
10/24 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
10/25 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
10/27 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
10/28 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10/29 San Diego, CA – SOMA
10/30 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
10/31 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
11/02 Denver, CO – Summit
11/04 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
11/05 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater
11/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
11/07 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/10 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde
11/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
11/13 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
11/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
11/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/17 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
11/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix
11/19 Montreal, QC – M Telus
11/20 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
11/21 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
11/23 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11/24 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
11/26 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
11/27 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
11/28 Charlotte, NC – Underground
11/30 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
12/01 Tampa, FL – Jannus
12/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
12/03 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
12/04 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
12/05 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
12/07 Houston, TX – House of Blues
12/08 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
12/09 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
12/11 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
12/12 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
