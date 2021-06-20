Interview

Born Of Osiris Guitarist Lee McKinney Discusses New Album, "Angel Or Alien," Bassist Situation, Relationship To "The Simulation," Ancient Aliens Show And Much More

The evolution of metalcore and deathcore bands has truly been an interesting one. Though the genre had its fair share of detractors during its 2000s peak, several of the bands have become so much more, adding progressive slants to their music and incorporating different styles to help set them apart. One of these bands, who never conformed to genre restrictions to begin with, is the Illinois founded, Born Of Osiris.

In just ten days time, Born Of Osiris, will be unleashing their sixth full length album, "Angel Or Alien," once again through Sumerian Records. To find out all about this latest offering from one of metalcore's most fascinating bands, I caught up with guitarist Lee McKinney, who discussed the record's title, lyrical themes, art, music and inspiration, as well as their secret to their long relationship with Sumerian Records and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.