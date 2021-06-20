Cardijum Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Dark Cloud" From Upcoming New Album
Minneapolis, Minnesota-based deathcore outfit Cardijum premiere a new song entitled “Dark Cloud”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, due out in stores August 10 via Vicious Instinct Records.
Check out now "Dark Cloud" below.
