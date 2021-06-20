Viserion Premiere New Song "The Wraith" From Upcoming New Album "Natural Selection" - The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad Guests
Viserion premiere a new song entitled “The Wraith”, taken from their upcoming new album "Natural Selection", which will be out in stores August 13 via Bandcamp. The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad guests on that particular track.
