White Stones (Opeth) Premiere New Song "Chain Of Command" From Upcoming New Album "Dancing Into Oblivion"

posted Jun 20, 2021 at 2:45 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

White Stones - the death metal project led by Opeth bassist Martin Mendez - premiere a new song and music video “Chain Of Command”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dancing Into Oblivion". The record is set for release on August 27th by Nuclear Blast Records.

