White Stones (Opeth) Premiere New Song "Chain Of Command" From Upcoming New Album "Dancing Into Oblivion"

Band Photo: Opeth (?)

White Stones - the death metal project led by Opeth bassist Martin Mendez - premiere a new song and music video “Chain Of Command”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dancing Into Oblivion". The record is set for release on August 27th by Nuclear Blast Records.