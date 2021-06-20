White Stones (Opeth) Premiere New Song "Chain Of Command" From Upcoming New Album "Dancing Into Oblivion"
White Stones - the death metal project led by Opeth bassist Martin Mendez - premiere a new song and music video “Chain Of Command”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dancing Into Oblivion". The record is set for release on August 27th by Nuclear Blast Records.
