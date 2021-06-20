Voices Premiere New Single & Music Video "An Audience of Mannequins" - Donating Proceeds To Dementia UK

Voices premiere a new single and music video titled “An Audience of Mannequins”. The track will come along with two brand new b-sides 'Hostile Confrontations' and 'A Comfortable Distance', out on 50 limited edition cassettes and an exclusive shirt. All profits from the outing will be donated to Dementia UK.

Tell the band:

“We have had loved ones befallen to this tragic disease and know the power of its effect on the individual but also on those who surround them.”