Voices Premiere New Single & Music Video "An Audience of Mannequins" - Donating Proceeds To Dementia UK
Voices premiere a new single and music video titled “An Audience of Mannequins”. The track will come along with two brand new b-sides 'Hostile Confrontations' and 'A Comfortable Distance', out on 50 limited edition cassettes and an exclusive shirt. All profits from the outing will be donated to Dementia UK.
Tell the band:
“We have had loved ones befallen to this tragic disease and know the power of its effect on the individual but also on those who surround them.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Beyond Grace Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
White Stones Premiere New Video "Chain Of Command"
0 Comments on "Voices Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.