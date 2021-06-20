Beyond Grace Premiere New Song & Music Video "Hive Mind" From Upcoming New Album "Our Kingdom Undone"
Beyond Grace premiere a new song and music video “Hive Mind”, taken from their upcoming new full-length "Our Kingdom Undone". The album is featuring cover art by UK artist Shindy Reehal, and is set for release by Prosthetic on September 3rd.
