Morbus Premiere New Song "Serve Me To Die" From Upcoming New Self-Titled EP
Australia-based deathcore outfit Morbus premiere a new single entitled “Serve Me To Die”, taken from their upcoming self-titled EP, which will be released later this year.
Check out now "Serve Me To Die" below.
