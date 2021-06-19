Fear Factory Premiere New Music Video “Recode”
Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)
Fear Factory premiere a new video for their track “Recode“ taken from the group’s new studio album “Aggression Continuum“ out in stores now. It marks the band’s final recordings with singer Burton C. Bell.
Says Dino Cazares:
“The day has finally come for all to finally enjoy the New Fear Factory album, ‘Aggression Continuum‘. It’s been a long journey to get to this date and I can’t say enough of how proud I am of the album. Thanks to everyone involved in making it possible for this record to come out. This is all for you, the amazing FF Family!! Machines of Hate!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Paradise Lost Premiere New Live Video "One Second"
- Next Article:
Morbus Premiere New Single "Serve Me To Die"
0 Comments on "Fear Factory Premiere New Music Video 'Recode'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.