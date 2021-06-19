Fear Factory Premiere New Music Video “Recode”

Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)

Fear Factory premiere a new video for their track “Recode“ taken from the group’s new studio album “Aggression Continuum“ out in stores now. It marks the band’s final recordings with singer Burton C. Bell.

Says Dino Cazares:

“The day has finally come for all to finally enjoy the New Fear Factory album, ‘Aggression Continuum‘. It’s been a long journey to get to this date and I can’t say enough of how proud I am of the album. Thanks to everyone involved in making it possible for this record to come out. This is all for you, the amazing FF Family!! Machines of Hate!”