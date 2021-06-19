Paradise Lost Premiere New Live Video “One Second”
Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)
Paradise Lost premiere the below live music video for their song “One Second“. The footage is taken from the group’s ‘At The Mill‘ livestream event which aired in 2020. That show took place at The Mill in Bradford, UK. and will be released on Blu-ray, CD, digital and vinyl formats on July 16th through Nuclear Blast.
Paradise Lost will be touring the UK with Moonspell in 2022 and will the hit the below cities:
02/05 Leeds, UK – The Warehouse
02/06 Colchester, UK – Arts Centre
02/07 Norwich, UK – Waterfront
02/08 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
02/09 Stoke, UK – Sugarmill
w/ Moonspell:
02/11 Glasgow, UK – The Garage
02/12 Newcastle, UK – Riverside
02/13 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill
02/14 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
02/16 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
02/17 Bristol, UK – SWX
02/18 London, UK – Electric Ballroom
