Paradise Lost Premiere New Live Video “One Second”

Band Photo: Paradise Lost (?)

Paradise Lost premiere the below live music video for their song “One Second“. The footage is taken from the group’s ‘At The Mill‘ livestream event which aired in 2020. That show took place at The Mill in Bradford, UK. and will be released on Blu-ray, CD, digital and vinyl formats on July 16th through Nuclear Blast.

Paradise Lost will be touring the UK with Moonspell in 2022 and will the hit the below cities:

02/05 Leeds, UK – The Warehouse

02/06 Colchester, UK – Arts Centre

02/07 Norwich, UK – Waterfront

02/08 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

02/09 Stoke, UK – Sugarmill

w/ Moonspell:

02/11 Glasgow, UK – The Garage

02/12 Newcastle, UK – Riverside

02/13 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

02/14 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

02/16 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

02/17 Bristol, UK – SWX

02/18 London, UK – Electric Ballroom