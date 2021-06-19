Venues Premiere New Music Video “Mountains”

Venues premiere a new official music video for their track “Mountains“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Arising Empire will have the group’s new effort “Solace” out on August 27, 2021.

Tells co-frontwoman Lela:

“For me, ‘Mountains‘ sums up the ups and downs of last year perfectly, but also the hope and confidence that the band gave me. The song represents the inner struggle with myself and the resulting strength to grow out of it.”