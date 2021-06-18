Interview

Fractal Universe Frontman Vince Wilquin Discusses New Album "The Impassable Horizon"

It's quite impressive how far death metal has come since its inception. From the thrash influenced stylings of Possessed to the groovier vibe of Obituary to becoming a common hub among the headbangers who prefer a more cerebral approach thanks to groups such as Cynic. Indeed, progressive and technical death metal has become very popular in recent years and bands like Obscura are starting to become stars in their own right. A new home for this complex take on death metal appears to be France, who have given the world such names as Beyond Creation, Benighted and now, Fractal Universe.

With two stellar albums under their belts already, expectations are high for their third outing, "The Impassable Horizon," which will be released in seven days time. To find out more about this intriguing output, I caught up with frontman Vince Wilquin to discuss the record, the effect of pandemic, artwork and much more. You can check it out in full below.