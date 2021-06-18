Brilliant Coldness Premiere New Song "Technogenic Illusion" From Upcoming New Album "The Ultimate Dream. Plan B: Disposal Of Humanity"

Ukrainian technical death metal band Brilliant Coldness premiere a new song entitled “Technogenic Illusion”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Ultimate Dream. Plan B: Disposal Of Humanity", which is set for release on July 30th.

Check out now "Technogenic Illusion" below.