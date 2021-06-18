Diabolizer Premiere New Song "Cloaked in an Aura of Madness" From Upcoming New Album "Khalkedonian Death"

Turkish death metal band Diabolizer premiere a new song entitled “Cloaked in an Aura of Madness”, taken from their upcoming new album "Khalkedonian Death". The record drops on July 2, 2021, on CD from Everlasting Spew Records, with a tape release on Dessicated Productions, and a vinyl edition via Me Saco un Ojo.