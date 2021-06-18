Zealot R.I.P. (Darkest Hour, Pig Destroyer) Premiere New Song & Music "Ambush Predator" From Upcoming New Album "The Extinction Of You"
Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)
Zealot R.I.P. (Pig Destroyer, Darkest Hour etc.) announce a September 10th release date for their new album “The Extinction Of You” through Three One G Records. Below you can stream their new single and video from it titled “Ambush Predator”.
Tells Blake Harrison (Pig Destroyer) of the song:
“This song is about a human piece of garbage and one’s overinflated ego. We hope you turn this up loud!”
The group are comprised of the following scene veterans:
Vocals – Blake Harrison (Pig Destroyer)
Guitars – Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour)
Drums – Jason Hamacher (Frodus, Decahedron)
Guitars – Peter Tsouras (Olympia, Fairweather)
“The Extinction Of You” track listing:
01 – “Extinction Of You”
02 – “Worship The Serpent”
03 – “Magnetic Field Of Dreams”
04 – “Personality Conflict”
05 – “Ambush Predator”
06 – “Red Queen Phenomenon”
07 – “Covered In Flies”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Carnifex Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs) Premiere Video
0 Comments on "Zealot R.I.P. (Pig Destroyer Etc.) Premiere Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.