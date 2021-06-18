Zealot R.I.P. (Darkest Hour, Pig Destroyer) Premiere New Song & Music "Ambush Predator" From Upcoming New Album "The Extinction Of You"

Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)

Zealot R.I.P. (Pig Destroyer, Darkest Hour etc.) announce a September 10th release date for their new album “The Extinction Of You” through Three One G Records. Below you can stream their new single and video from it titled “Ambush Predator”.

Tells Blake Harrison (Pig Destroyer) of the song:

“This song is about a human piece of garbage and one’s overinflated ego. We hope you turn this up loud!”

The group are comprised of the following scene veterans:

Vocals – Blake Harrison (Pig Destroyer)

Guitars – Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour)

Drums – Jason Hamacher (Frodus, Decahedron)

Guitars – Peter Tsouras (Olympia, Fairweather)

“The Extinction Of You” track listing:

01 – “Extinction Of You”

02 – “Worship The Serpent”

03 – “Magnetic Field Of Dreams”

04 – “Personality Conflict”

05 – “Ambush Predator”

06 – “Red Queen Phenomenon”

07 – “Covered In Flies”