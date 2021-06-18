Carnifex Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pray For Peace”
Carnifex premiere a new official music video for their new advance track “Pray For Peace“. The single follows last month’s premiere of their new song called “Seven Souls”.
The group have some impending touring lined up along with a big fall tour, here’s the dates:
07/08 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
07/09 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
07/10 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.
07/12 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
07/13 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
07/15 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest
07/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
07/17 Nashville, TN – The End
07/18 Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom
07/20 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
07/21 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
07/22 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, Rivers Of Nihil and Undeath:
09/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
09/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
09/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/07 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
09/08 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
09/09 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/10 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/11 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
09/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
09/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
09/15 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
09/17 Berkley, CA – UC Theater
09/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
09/19 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
09/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
09/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
09/24 Dallas, TX – GMBG
09/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
09/29 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s
09/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/01 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
10/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater
10/03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
10/05 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
10/06 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall
10/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
10/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/09 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
