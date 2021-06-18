Carnifex Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pray For Peace”

Carnifex premiere a new official music video for their new advance track “Pray For Peace“. The single follows last month’s premiere of their new song called “Seven Souls”.

The group have some impending touring lined up along with a big fall tour, here’s the dates:

07/08 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

07/09 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s

07/10 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.

07/12 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

07/13 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

07/15 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

07/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

07/17 Nashville, TN – The End

07/18 Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom

07/20 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

07/21 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

07/22 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, Rivers Of Nihil and Undeath:

09/03 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

09/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

09/05 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/07 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

09/08 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

09/09 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/10 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/11 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

09/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

09/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

09/15 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

09/17 Berkley, CA – UC Theater

09/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

09/19 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

09/21 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

09/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

09/24 Dallas, TX – GMBG

09/25 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

09/28 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

09/29 Greensboro, NC – Arizona Pete’s

09/30 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/01 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

10/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater

10/03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

10/05 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

10/06 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall

10/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

10/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/09 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/10 New York, NY – Irving Plaza