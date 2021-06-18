Venues Premieres "Mountains" Music Video; New Album "Solace" Due In August

German modern metal outfit Venues have released a powerful and entertaining video for new single "Mountains." The track is the fourth single from their forthcoming album "Solace," due for release on 27th August 2021 via Arising Empire.

Once again, Venues worked with videographer Marius Milinski to create the music video for 'Mountains', continuing the story that began in previous singles "Rite Of Passage," "Shifting Colors" and "Uncaged Birds."

Check out the video for "Mountains" below.

Vocalist Lela says: "For me, 'Mountains' sums up the ups and downs of last year perfectly, but also the hope and confidence that the band gave me. For me, the song represents the inner struggle with myself and the resulting strength, about to grow out of it."